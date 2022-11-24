Coal Ministry aims for 45 million tonnes coal stock with power plants by March 2023

State-run Coal India Ltd. reported net sales of Rs 425.7 crore in September 2022, up 27.9 percent from Rs 332.7 crore in September last year.
India's Coal Ministry is looking to have around 45 million tonnes of coal with power plants by March 2023. It is also planning to enhance coal stock at the pithead.
Overall coal production in the country increased 18 percent from last year to 448 million tonnes, according to data released by the Coal Ministry. Production from Coal India has also increased by 17 percent.
For the first seven months of the year, average rake availability grew nine percent, which is helping transport and build stocks at power plant. The Power Ministry is also augmenting coal transportation through the rail-cum-road mode.
The ministry further added that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Ministry of Power, Railways and Coal are working together to promote the transportation of coal through sea route. Rail-sea-rail transportation has so far been used to transport coal from Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. to Paradip and then to power plants on the Eastern Coast.
The government is promoting transportation of coal from coal mines in the eastern parts of the country to power plants located on the western coast or to the north. Accordingly, capacity of coal transportation to Paradip is being augmented.
As per ministry's statement, Coal India has communicated quota for Rail-Cum-Road (RCR) mode of lifting to all the power generating companies for next eight months. This will help power generating companies to plan transportation logistics in advance.
