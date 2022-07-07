Cross
Production from captive, commercial coal mines increases 79% in June quarter

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

At present, a total of 36 captive and commercial mines are under production and it is likely that at least 12 more new mines will start production during the year.

The production from captive and commercial coal blocks has increased by 79 percent to 27.7 Million Tonnes (MT) in the June quarter. The Coal Ministry also expressed hopes that the targeted production of 32 MT from captive and commercial mines during the second quarter of FY23 would be achieved.
"Production from coal blocks during the first quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year was reviewed by the Additional Secretary and Nominated Authority, the Ministry of Coal on July 6, 2022 in the presence of project proponents. Coal production achieved during the first quarter is 27.7 MT, which is 79 percent higher than the 15.5 MT coal produced during same period in the 2021-22 fiscal year," the Ministry said in a statement. The government also appreciated the efforts of coal blocks owners in achieving such high growth.
Two coal blocks sold last year under commercial mines auction have become operational and produced 1.57 MT in the first quarter, it said. At present, a total of 36 captive and commercial mines are under production and it is likely that at least 12 more new mines will start production during the year. This will significantly contribute to meet the coal demand in the country, it added.
Further, project proponents also shared the efforts made by them and the challenges they are facing. The Ministry of Coal assured to extend all possible support in resolving the issues.
