State-owned Coal India Ltd has allocated 13.86 million tonne (MT) coal in the first five months of this fiscal under spot e-auction scheme, registering a year-on-year increase of 49.5 percent. Coal India Ltd (CIL) had allocated 9.27 MT of coal in the April-August period of the previous fiscal, according to government data.

Fuel allocation by CIL under the scheme also increased to 3.36 MT in August, from over 0.61 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal. Coal distribution through e-auction was introduced with a view to provide access to coal for such buyers who are not able to source the dry fuel through the available institutional mechanism, according to CIL website.

The purpose of e-auction is to provide equal opportunity to all intending buyers for purchasing coal through single window service. Coal India accounts for over 80 percent of domestic coal output.

Coal India has revised its production target to 650-660 million tonne for the current fiscal in the wake of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a top company official had earlier said. The miner had earlier set a production target of 710 million tonne for 2020-21 fiscal.