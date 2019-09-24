#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on September 24
Asian stocks flat, US futures rise on trade hopes
Oil gains on Saudi supply disruption, Mideast tensions
Rupee slips 7 paise to 71.01 against USD
Home Energy
Business

Coal India on strike, power secretary pitches for higher coal supply

Updated : September 24, 2019 06:57 PM IST

The unions are opposing opening up of the coal sector for private companies to sell coal in the open market to bring in competition to coal India and increase coal availability.
In 2018, the union coal ministry allowed private companies participation in commercial mining of coal to increase production.
Coal minister also highlighted the mandate given to him from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to double coal production and reduce coal imports as much as possible.
Coal India on strike, power secretary pitches for higher coal supply
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Walmart expands $1 a day education program to deepen push in healthcare

Walmart expands $1 a day education program to deepen push in healthcare

RBI imposes restrictions on PMC Bank; withdrawal restricted to Rs 1,000 per account

RBI imposes restrictions on PMC Bank; withdrawal restricted to Rs 1,000 per account

Oyo Rooms plans to raise $1 billion to invest in diversification, says report

Oyo Rooms plans to raise $1 billion to invest in diversification, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV