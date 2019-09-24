Business
Coal India on strike, power secretary pitches for higher coal supply
September 24, 2019
The unions are opposing opening up of the coal sector for private companies to sell coal in the open market to bring in competition to coal India and increase coal availability.
In 2018, the union coal ministry allowed private companies participation in commercial mining of coal to increase production.
Coal minister also highlighted the mandate given to him from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to double coal production and reduce coal imports as much as possible.
