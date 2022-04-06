0

CNG price hiked in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi; check new rates here

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
MGL increased domestic piped natural gas (PNG) price by Rs 5 per Standard Cubic Meter (scm) to Rs 41 per scm, with effect from today. The increase comes on the back of a surge in gas prices globally.

CNG price hiked in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi; check new rates here
Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) on Wednesday raised compressed natural gas (CNG) price by Rs 7 per kg to Rs 67 per kg. MGL increased domestic piped natural gas (PNG) price by Rs 5 per
Standard Cubic Meter (scm) to Rs 41 per scm, with effect from today in Mumbai. The increase comes on the back of a surge in gas prices globally.
PNG is used for both domestic as well as commercial and industrial consumption.
Gujarat Gas also raised CNG price in the state by Rs 6.5 per kg to Rs 76.98 per kg. Domestic PNG prices remain unchanged.
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), too, raised CNG price by another Rs 2.5/kg to Rs 66.61/kg (Delhi). The CNG price has been hiked by Rs Rs 6.6/kg in April alone.
Also, petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the 14th time in 16 days, taking the overall increase to Rs 10 per litre since March 22. The fuel price was increased by 80 paise per litre on Wednesday.
