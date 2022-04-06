CNG price hiked in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi; check new rates here

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) on Wednesday raised compressed natural gas (CNG) price by Rs 7 per kg to Rs 67 per kg. MGL increased domestic piped natural gas (PNG) price by Rs 5 per

Standard Cubic Meter (scm) to Rs 41 per scm, with effect from today in Mumbai. The increase comes on the back of a surge in gas prices globally.

PNG is used for both domestic as well as commercial and industrial consumption.

MGL announces the revised prices of CNG as ₹ 67/Kg and PNG ₹ 41/SCM in and around Mumbai w.e.f. midnight of 5th April, 2022. — Mahanagar Gas Ltd. (@mahanagargas) April 5, 2022

Gujarat Gas also raised CNG price in the state by Rs 6.5 per kg to Rs 76.98 per kg. Domestic PNG prices remain unchanged.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), too, raised CNG price by another Rs 2.5/kg to Rs 66.61/kg (Delhi). The CNG price has been hiked by Rs Rs 6.6/kg in April alone.