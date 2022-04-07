CNG price hiked in Delhi by Rs 2.5/kg; total rise of Rs 9.1/kg in April alone

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Thursday increased the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 2.5/kg. This is the third price hike in April, taking the total increase to Rs 9.1/kg this month alone.

CNG in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi now costs Rs 69.11 per kg, according to the information posted on the website of IGL - the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital and adjoining cities.

The increases come on the back of the government more than doubling natural gas prices to USD 6.1 per million British thermal unit from April 1.

Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes. The increase in CNG prices follows Rs 10 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices in 17 days and a Rs 50 per cylinder raise in the cooking gas LPG rates.

A record 137-day hiatus in petrol and diesel price revision ended on March 22. On the same day, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was increased to Rs 949.50 in the Delhi . In some places, the LPG price has touched Rs 1,000.

With inputs from PTI