CNG price hiked by Rs 2.5 per Kg in Delhi

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Monday increased the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per Kg to Rs 64.11 per Kg. The new price will come into effect from April 4.

"Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per Kg to Rs 64.11 per Kg. The new price will come into effect from today, April 4," ANI tweeted on Monday.

"In view of the hike in the CNG price, we're not in favour of switching on the cab's air conditioner for passengers. The increased price has hit our budget," said a cab driver in Delhi on Twitter.

Also Read:

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per Kg to Rs 64.11 per Kg. The new price will come into effect from today, April 4. — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2022

"In view of the hike in the CNG price, we're not in favour of switching on the cab's air conditioner for passengers. The increased price has hit our budget," says a cab driver in Delhi pic.twitter.com/QV6nHuWthy — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2022

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were also increased by 40 paise a litre on Monday, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 8.40 per litre. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre as against Rs 103.41 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 94.67 per litre to Rs 95.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.