Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in the National Capital and the adjoining areas have been hiked by 70 paise per kilogram. In addition to this, the price of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) has also been raised by another 91 paise per SCM (Standard Cubic Meter).

The price for CNG in Delhi will be Rs 43.40 per kg while that in other areas of NCR will be Rs 49.08 per kg. PNG prices in Delhi after the revision stand at Rs 28.41 per SCM while in other areas of the NCR will be Rs 28.36 per SCM.

“With effect from 6 am on 2nd March 2021, revised CNG price in NCT of Delhi is Rs.43.40/- per kg; while revised PNG price is Rs.28.41/- per SCM (including VAT),” tweeted Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) today.