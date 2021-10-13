CNG, PNG prices hiked in Delhi-NCR and other cities: Check revised rates here

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased the prices of both compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi-NCR and other cities, with effect from Wednesday.

CNG price in Delhi now stands at Rs 49.76 per kg, while PNG will cost Rs 35.11 per SCM. The CNG price in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be Rs 56.02 per Kg; while in Gurugram, it would be Rs 58.20 per Kg.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, IGL announced the revised rates of CNG and PNG for various cities.

“Indraprastha Gas Limited announces revision in its domestic PNG price w.e.f., 13th October 2021,” IGL tweeted.

"With effect from 6 am on 13th October 2021, the CNG price in Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand would be Rs. 65.02/- per Kg", IGL announced on Twitter.

Indraprastha Gas Limited announces revision in its CNG price w.e.f., 6 am on 13th October 2021. — Indraprastha Gas Ltd (@IGLSocial) October 12, 2021

The PNG price in Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli would be Rs 38.37 per SCM, while CNG price in these cities would be Rs 63.28 per Kg.

The CNG price in cities like Kanpur, Fatehpur and Hamirpur would be Rs 66.54 per Kg.

The company said that the revision in prices has been done only to marginally offset the impact of increase in prices of domestically produced natural gas and increased dependence on costlier R-LNG.