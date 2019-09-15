#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
CNBCTV-18 Explains: Everything you need to know about Saudi Aramco's oil operations

Updated : September 15, 2019 05:48 PM IST

With 76,000 employees in 2018, Aramco has energy industryÂ operations, research facilities and offices scattered across the globe, in Asia, Europe and the Americas.
Aramco, the world's biggest oil company, had in 2017 liquids reserves of 26,020crore barrels of oil equivalent, which are larger than the combined reserves of Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, BP Plc and Total SA, and which have an estimated reserve life of 54 years.
