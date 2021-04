China aims to cut its coal use to below 56 percent of energy consumption in 2021, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said in a statement on Thursday but said the fuel would still play a vital role in ensuring the nation’s energy security.

China, the world’s biggest coal consumer, lowered the share of coal use in its primary energy mix to 56.8 percent in 2020, from around 68 percent at the beginning of the previous decade.

The NEA also plans to raise electricity use to 28 percent of end-use energy consumption in China, up from the 2020 goal of 27 percent, the document said. The production target for crude oil is set at 196 million tonnes in 2021 and for natural gas at 202.5 billion cubic metres. Installed non-fossil fuel power capacity is aimed at around 1,100 gigawatts (GW).

The NEA also said it will continue to ”moderately and rationally” push the launch of coal-fired power plants alongside China’s major power transmission lines.

”China will enhance the role of coal as a bottom line supplier (in energy security),” said the NEA, adding it will accelerate the launch of big-sized coal mines and phase out small, outdated mines.