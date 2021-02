Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said Centre and the states should sit together to find out a way to keep fuel prices at reasonable level.

The minister said, “.....the Centre and states will have to sit together to see if there’s a way in which we can come out , so the consumer end purchasing power or the retail price of fuel is at a reasonable level.”

“So I just can’t be the one Union minister in the government to be saying , right we bring it down now. By how much. And will that guarantee that that space is not going to be occupied by states . Because everyone now needs money, revenue.... It’s a Maha , Bhayankar Dharm Sankat . Total Dharmsankat . “

The Centre’s strategy to pull states into the duty cut debate is not new. In 2017 and 2018 also the Centre asked states to cut taxes on fuel products when it lowered its own excise duties. This was to make the size of the duty cut larger by the Centre not bearing the full brunt of the fiscal hit.

This time, one needs to be more cognizant of how Centre has changed its tax strategy in the past few years, particularly in the last 10 months.

First, massive increase in the central cess and additional excise duties on petroleum products, which are not shareable with the states. And second, to prevent a price escalation, the hike in cess is accompanied by a cut in the basic excise duties on petrol, diesel, revenues which are shareable with the state governments.

The states lose out two fold. First, their share of shareable central tax revenues falls and second, as the cess increase has not been passed on to the consumer , they do not gain anything as fuel price remains unchanged.

In the Budget Estimate of FY21, basic excise collections were pegged at Rs 82,390 crore, out of a total collection aim of 2.65 lakh crore. 42 percent of the basic excise duties was supposed to fetch the states Rs 34,603 crore this fiscal.

Post budget, the basic excise duty aim has been lowered to almost half at 47,750 crore. About 42 percent of this comes to 20,005 crore. For the next fiscal also, the Budget has penciled the same amount as basic excise collection.

Consequently, the states’ share in the total central duties on petrol and diesel has also fallen massively.

On a FY21 BE of 2.65 lakh crore states share was 12.98 percent, which in the revised estimates has now fallen to 5.54 percent. While the Centre’s own share of petroleum taxes has risen by 36 percent or Rs 96,000 crore during the same period , to 3.61 lakh crore for FY21.

One of the reasons is also the entry of the new agriculture cess in the central taxes. The levy has been made price neutral by steep cuts in basic excise duties – Rs 1.58 a litre on petrol and Rs 3.03 a litre on diesel. Basic excise on petrol is a mere Rs 1.40 a litre now and on diesel its Rs 1.80 litre. While additional excise, road Cess and agri cess together are over Rs 30 litre for fuel.

With one stone, the Centre has killed 2 birds. One, Centre has retained a larger share of revenues from gross taxes, thus states revenue share has come down and second , no price relief for the consumer .

Since state duties are ad valorem, with prices going up, states make a killing on high petroleum prices. The expectation now is that states start reducing their VAT rates. But the Centre too has its share of heavy lifting to do. The hikes in Cess and additional excise rates, which are not shared with states, have all been done at the cost of the consumer.