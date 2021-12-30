Centre tells power plants to import 10% of their coal demand for next year: Report

The Centre has asked power plants to import coal in preparation for the summer and monsoon seasons.

The power ministry has advised NTPC and DVC to arrange coal imports of 10 percent of their demand for blending, so that there is sufficient stock in case there is a disruption in coal supply. IPPs and state gencos have been asked to manage coal imports of 4 percent for blending purposes, The Economic Times reported.

While coal-based generation will decline in the near future, it will still play an important role, Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar, said in an interview.

He said that coal stocking norms have been updated, and monthly stocking limits have been established. The Centre is keeping an eye on the ball, and the coal ministry has assured that stockpiles at power plants will be 47 million tonnes by the end of March, up from the current 23 million tonnes.

He clarified that imports will be done depending on the price of imported coal, if necessary. Importing coal for blending and maintaining sufficient stocks is not ruled out if domestic coal production does not improve. This is a backup plan that is suitable to deal with supply disruptions.

Also read: Coal Ministry likely to restructure cess levied on coal

The secretary asserted that India is committed to energy security as well as energy transition. The country has paved the way for renewables and non-fossil fuels to account for a larger share of electricity generation. If India aims for non-fossil electricity to account for 50 percent of installed capacity by 2030, the share of coal in the total energy mix will decline in this decade.

However, because our energy needs are growing, the electricity generated from various sources will be able to meet the demand in absolute numbers.

He added that the government is working to improve payment to gencos and ensuring that states do not forget about the commercial principle. If a state wants to provide subsidised or free electricity, it must follow Section 65 of the Electricity Act (advance subsidy payment).

''You will be losing your grant under the new discom revamp scheme if you do not comply, and you will also be unable to borrow from Power Finance Corp and REC,'' said the secretary.