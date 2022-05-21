Centre cuts excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre

7/12 We are reducing the Central excise duty on Petrol by ₹ 8 per litre and on Diesel by ₹ 6 per litre.This will reduce the price of petrol by ₹ 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by ₹ 7 per litre.It will have revenue implication of around ₹ 1 lakh crore/year for the government.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 21, 2022
8/12I wish to exhort all state governments, especially the states where reduction wasn’t done during the last round (November 2021), to also implement a similar cut and give relief to the common man.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 21, 2022
9/12 Also, this year, we will give a subsidy of ₹ 200 per gas cylinder (upto 12 cylinders) to over 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. This will help our mothers and sisters. This will have a revenue implication of around ₹ 6100 crore a year. #Ujjwala— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 21, 2022
11/12 Similarly we are calibrating customs duty on raw materials & intermediaries for iron & steel to reduce their prices.Import duty on some raw materials of steel will be reduced.Export duty on some steel products will be levied.#MSME #iron #steel #Customs #Export— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 21, 2022