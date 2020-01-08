Energy
Centre approves Rs 5,560 crore support for northeast gas pipeline
Updated : January 08, 2020 03:36 PM IST
The 1,656 kilometre pipeline is part of a national gas grid which India is building to connect remote locations.
The Centre has approved Rs 5,560 crore to support for a natural gas pipeline in the northeast part of the country, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.
