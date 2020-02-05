Energy Central Pollution Control Board threatens to shut 14 coal-fired power plants Updated : February 05, 2020 10:20 PM IST The power plants, nine of which are around New Delhi and five of which are in south Indian states, account for over 7 percent of India's coal-fired utility capacity. The plants have been given 15 days to respond to the notices sent on January 31, the documents showed. The move comes as New Delhi and other Indian cities have been struggling with some of the worst global air pollution levels.