Celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary by keeping the light shining

Updated : September 30, 2019 07:48 PM IST

A global event led by Professor Chetan Singh Solanki will mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi
Over a million students from over 100 countries across five continents are expected to assemble their solar study lamps
Over 6 million children in rural India have already been given this lamp at a subsidised rate of Rs 200 each
