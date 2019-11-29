#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
CCI approves 37.4% stake-buy, joint control of Adani Gas by Total Group

Updated : November 29, 2019 10:47 AM IST

The Total Group is engaged in every sector of the oil and gas industry, including upstream and downstream.
The proposed combination represents an investment opportunity for Total along with its subsidiaries and affiliates.
In a separate release, the fair trade regulator announced approving the acquisition of Primetals Technologies by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
