Energy
CBI files case against Adani, government officials in coal supply deal
Updated : January 17, 2020 06:36 AM IST
Adani Enterprises used a proxy company to bid for the contract even as Adani itself was participating in the process, the CBI report said.
"Adani Enterprises Ltd. has complied with the process, all formalities and relevant laws," the company said in a statement.
