Cairn offers to forego USD 500 mln if India agrees to pay principal due Updated : April 11, 2021 11:21 AM IST Cairn has in talks with finance ministry officials offered to forego the interest and cost, totalling over USD 500 million. Cairn will invest this USD 500 million in any oil and gas or renewable energy project identified by the Indian government if the principle of USD 1.2 billion due to it is paid.