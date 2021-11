Britain oil and gas explorer Cairn Energy PLC will change its company name to Capricorn Energy PLC from mid-December, around the time its over $1-billion retrospective tax dispute will be nearing closure. Cairn Energy, which gave India its biggest onland oil discovery, had, in 2011, sold the India unit, Cairn India, to mining baron Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Group. The sale included the transfer of the Cairn brand name to Vedanta.