Cabinet okays ordinance to amend coal mining laws: What it means for Coal India’s hegemony
Updated : January 08, 2020 04:09 PM IST
With this, the government aims at greater participation in commercial mining of coal and targets 1000 MT coal production by FY23.
334 non-captive mines are expiring on March 31, out of which, 46 are working mines, mostly in Odisha.
The auctions are intended to attract global miners such as Glencore Plc, BHP Group, Anglo American PLC and Peabody Energy Corp.
