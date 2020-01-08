Cabinet okays ordinance to amend coal mining laws: What it means for Coal India’s hegemony

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance to amend laws to open up coal mining to firms other than those in the steel and power sectors, clearing the way for the first phase of commercial coal auctions within this financial year.

The amendments made to the MMDR Act will ensure a smooth transition of leases expiring in 2020. All statutory clearances of the outgoing leaseholder will be transferred to the new leaseholder and the validity period of all clearances will be extended for a period of two years.

Why the amendment?

At present, Section 11A of the Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation (MMDR) Act allows the government to auction coal and lignite mining licences only to companies engaged in iron and steel, power coal washing sectors. With this, the government wants to open up coal mining to all firms with offices registered in India as less participation had led to less interest in the auction.

The government aims at greater participation in commercial mining of coal and targets 1000 MT coal production by FY23.

The Economic Times, citing officials, earlier reported that the Centre was planning to open up the coal sector with a large offering of more than 200 blocks for commercial coal mining in the next five years with a potential to produce at least 400 million tonnes of coal at peak capacity. With this, the government hopes to stop coal imports by power plants by 2024, the report added.

334 non-captive mines are expiring on March 31, out of which, 46 are working mines, mostly in Odisha.

A threat for Coal India

The world’s biggest coal miner is staring at a new challenge as the amendment in the laws will increase competition for the company as it opens the door for several firms to participate in coal auction.

State-owned Coal India and Singareni Collieries Company together accounted for 91.6 percent of the total coal produced in the country during FY2017-18.

In 2018, Piyush Goyal, the then Coal Minister, had said private participation is expected to bring efficiency to the coal sector by moving from an era of monopoly to competition.

The auctions are intended to attract global miners such as Glencore Plc, BHP Group, Anglo American PLC and Peabody Energy Corp.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18 in August last year, Vedanta founder and chairman Anil Agarwal had said that the mining major will definitely look at commercial mining in India.

"We already run a small coal mine in India and we are the only (private) mining people in India. So we will definitely be interested. Let’s see how fast the government come with the tender and whatever they have in mind,” he had said. Agarwal had added that he would also request all the major global mining companies such as BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto to look at India.