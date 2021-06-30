Home

      Cabinet approves Rs 3.03 lakh crore for reform-based power distribution scheme

      Cabinet approves Rs 3.03 lakh crore for reform-based power distribution scheme

      By Anshu Sharma
      CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the cabinet has approved Rs 3.03 lakh crore for a reform-based power distribution scheme.

      CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the Cabinet has approved Rs 3.03 lakh crore for a reform-based power distribution scheme.
      How is it different from the earlier scheme of Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY)? This scheme is based on reforms that the states will conduct and the funding will be given by the central government on the basis of the reforms that states undertake.
      Financial assistance will depend on the infrastructure creation, upgrade of system, capacity building and process improvement.
      This time the idea is also to not make it one-size-fits-all but to make it as per states requirements.
      Apart from this, a pre-qualification criteria like publication of audit financial report, upfront liquidation of state government’s dues in subsidies, also non-creation of additional regulatory assets will be key for states to participate.
      Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Anshu Sharma for more details.
      (Edited by : Bivekananda Biswas)
