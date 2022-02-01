Budget 2022: FM announces PLI worth Rs 19,500 for companies manufacturing solar PV modules

To facilitate domestic manufacturing for the ambitious goal of 280 gigawatts of installed solar capacity by 2030, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced an additional Rs 19,500 crore for a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the manufacturing of high-efficiency modules with priority to fully integrate manufacturing units from polysilicon to solar PV modules.

The scheme has the potential to create 60 lakh new jobs and additional production of 30 lakh crore jobs during the next five years, Sitharaman added.

"The Rs 19,500 cr additional allocation for PLI for manufacturing high-efficiency solar modules has also fortified the government’s commitment to the energy transition. The measures proposed, support Indians to beckon investors in the battery storage space, solar power sector and in the development of new energy tech. The Govt has advanced efforts on some of the schemes kickstarted previously such as the PLI schemes for renewables, railways going green, priority sector lending for renewables and the creation of the Indian renewable energy development agency," Aarthi Sivanandh, Partner, J. Sagar Associates (JSA) said.

To be updated.