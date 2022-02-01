Budget 2022: FM announces PLI worth Rs 19,500 for companies manufacturing solar PV modules

To facilitate domestic manufacturing for the ambitious goal of 280 gigawatts of installed solar capacity by 2030, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced an additional Rs 19,500 crore for a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the manufacturing of high-efficiency modules with priority to fully integrate manufacturing units from polysilicon to solar PV modules.

