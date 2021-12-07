Budget 2022: Aluminium, copper industries share recommendations, expectations

The pre-budget meetings have begun and the Finance Ministry is slated to meet the aluminium and copper industry association on Tuesday.

The Mines Ministry has recommended an increase in customs duty from 7.5 percent to 10 percent on primary aluminium products and downstream products between 10-12.5 percent from the current 7.5 percent to 10 percent, sources have told CNBC-TV18.

The Aluminium Association of India, which comprises Hindalco, Vedanta, and NALCO , had sought an increase in customs duty for primary aluminium to 10 percent in the upcoming budget, on account of 2.1 MT import of primary aluminium products in FY21 as against domestic demand of 3.4MT and manufacturing capacity of 4.1MT.

“To entail cost-competitiveness, the domestic aluminium industry has requested the government’s help in the reduction of basic customs duty and correction of inverted duty structure on critical raw materials including pet coke, caustic soda, aluminium fluoride, alumina, etc for aluminium industry value chain. We have also requested for an increase in tariff rate of basic customs duty for aluminium and article from 10 percent to 15 percent in line with the steel sector,” the Aluminium Association of India told CNBC-TV18.

It added that an increase in the basic customs duty of primary aluminium from 7.5 percent to 10 percent, aluminium scrap from 2.5 percent to 10 percent, and downstream aluminium products from 7.5 percent to 10 percent has also been requested.

The Ministry has batted for a reduction in customs duty and correction of inverted duty structure for important raw materials like calcined pet coke, raw petcock, caustic soda lye, etc.

Sources say the Mines Ministry may have recommended a reduction in duty from 7.5 percent to 5 percent for the raw materials meant for aluminium production. The industry had highlighted that the government needs to reduce customs duty and correct inverted duty structure on important raw materials like pet coke, caustic soda, etc as an increase in the cost of production is not helping the industry to become globally competitive.

Interestingly this time, the Mines Ministry has also recommended nil duty on import of copper concentrate. This, after the copper industry has been lobbying for over 4-5 years. Most recommendations have been given keeping in mind the government’s big focus on manufacturing. Also, copper and aluminium are the key metals in many newer areas of focus like renewable, advanced chemistry cells, etc.

However, the industry’s demand for higher import duty on both aluminium and copper scrap has not been taken up for consideration by the ministry yet. The aluminium industry had highlighted that the imports have increased to 66 percent in FY21 leading to a forex outgo of Rs 15,000 crore and the copper industry had sought an increase in the duty for scrap for responsible recycling and to restrict the import of low-grade copper scrap.