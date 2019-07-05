Economy
Budget 2019: Govt to levy additional excise duty of Re 1 a litre on petrol, diesel
Updated : July 05, 2019 02:24 PM IST
Last year, opposition parties had called for a Bharat Bandh to protest against the steep rise in fuel prices.
The government had reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.50 per litre in October 2018.
