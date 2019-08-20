Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
British Gas exits Mahanagar Gas: A timeline of its stake sale

Updated : August 20, 2019 12:01 PM IST

British Gas has sold 10 percent stake for over Rs 700 crore held in Mumbai-based Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), through a block deal on the bourses today.
Mahanagar Gas was listed on July 2016 at Rs 540 per share with GAIL and British Gas holding 32.5 percent stake each in the company.
Since listing, the stock has risen 62.6 percent till date.
