Business BPCL will commission Bokaro LPG bottling plant in December Updated : September 01, 2020 12:08 PM IST The company has 4.56mn t/yr of LPG bottling capacity, which accounts for 22 per cent of total Indian capacity. India has 195 bottling plants. BPCL has a customer base of 9.55 lakh households in Jharkhand and 103 domestic LPG distributors. It supply 12,000 cylinders daily in the state.