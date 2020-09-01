  • SENSEX
BPCL will commission Bokaro LPG bottling plant in December

The company has 4.56mn t/yr of LPG bottling capacity, which accounts for 22 per cent of total Indian capacity. India has 195 bottling plants.
BPCL has a customer base of 9.55 lakh households in Jharkhand and 103 domestic LPG distributors. It supply 12,000 cylinders daily in the state.
