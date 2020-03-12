  • SENSEX
BPCL buys 2 million barrels extra Saudi oil for April

Updated : March 12, 2020 09:54 AM IST

Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) is also exploring buying additional oil from United Arab Emirates.
UAE national oil company ADNOC said it would raise crude supply to more than 4 million bpd in April and would accelerate plans to boost its capacity to 5 million bpd, a target it previously planned to achieve by 2030.
Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has bought 2 million barrels of extra Saudi oil for loading in April.
