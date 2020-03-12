BPCL buys 2 million barrels extra Saudi oil for April

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has bought 2 million barrels of extra Saudi oil for loading in April, a company official said, after the Kingdom slashed the selling price and announced plans to raise output to record 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd).

“We will be taking two additional cargoes of Arab mix...we have got a mix of Arab light and Arab medium,” BPCL’s head of refineries R. Ramachandran told Reuters.

He said his company is also exploring buying additional oil from United Arab Emirates.

UAE national oil company ADNOC said it would raise crude supply to more than 4 million bpd in April and would accelerate plans to boost its capacity to 5 million bpd, a target it previously planned to achieve by 2030.