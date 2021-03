Over the past year, Bitcoin saw a massive surge in its value. However, this doesn’t seem to be good news for the environment. Along with a surge in value, the amount of energy used by the network of computers to power the cryptocurrency has also gone up.

According to a report by Bank of America, the network of computers that power Bitcoin uses energy equivalent to that of many developed countries. The report further states that the energy used by the network of computers rivals emissions from major fossil-fuel users and producers such as American Airlines Group and ConocoPhillips.

A report in Bloomberg states that the emissions have grown by more than 40 million tonnes in the past two years. It adds that when the cryptocurrency trades nearly $50,000, it uses about 0.4 percent of global energy consumption. For much of 2021, the value of Bitcoin has been higher than $50,000.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-22/bitcoin-s-carbon-footprint-conveniently-downplayed-during-rally

The report titled ‘Bitcoin’s dirty little secrets’ states that even more worrying is the fact that the cryptocurrency’s rising value may mean that its energy consumption would soon rival that of some of the largest countries in the world.

During the pandemic last year, the value of the cryptocurrency skyrocketed, surging to an all-time high of $61,000 in mid-March. This rise meant greater energy use as well. As the cryptocurrency’s supply is limited, rising prices encourage more mining activity, which increases CO2 emissions.

However, this requires huge amounts of energy. A Bloomberg report in 2018 had stated that nearly 75 percent of the world’s Bitcoin mining capacity was in China.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-01-10/bitcoin-can-drop-50-and-china-s-miners-will-still-make-money