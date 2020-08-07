Business BHEL begins civil works at 660-MW Sagardighi power plant in West Bengal Updated : August 07, 2020 02:45 PM IST BHEL is India's largest manufacturer of power generation equipment with an installed base of over 1,90,000 MW of power plant equipment globally. The Sagardighi thermal power station is already equipped with two sets of 500 MW installed by BHEL in 2016. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply