Between 'devil and deep sea', says Chidamabaram on states' situation after Centre reduces excise duty on fuel

The notification on reduction of duty on Petrol and Diesel is now availableFM used the words ‘Excise Duty’, but the reduction is in Additional Excise Duty which is not shared with the states— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 22, 2022
Hence, contrary to what I said yesterday, the entire burden of the reduction falls on the Centre. To that extent, I stand correctedThe states are getting very little by way of share of duties on Petrol and Diesel. Their revenue is from VAT on Petrol and Diesel— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 22, 2022
I wonder if they can afford to give up that revenue unless the Centre devolved more funds or gave them more grants.The situation is like being between “the devil and the deep sea”— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 22, 2022