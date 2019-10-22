Business
Banks agree to lend to private power producers to meet emission compliance
All thermal power plants need to meet the emission norms prescribed by CPCB by 2022
India has a total capacity of 1.61 lakh MW which requires Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) technology
