#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Energy
Business

Bank of America makes foray into India's clean energy market

Updated : December 16, 2019 04:51 PM IST

The lenderhas extended a $50 million revolving credit facility to solar company, Fourth Partner Energy
The move is a part of BoA's ‘Environmental Business Initiative'
Fourth Partner Energy has distributed solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 200 MW across 23 states in India
Bank of America makes foray into India's clean energy market
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

We expect $1 billion of divestment: Praveer Sinha of Tata Power

We expect $1 billion of divestment: Praveer Sinha of Tata Power

Here’s why CLSA believes market expectations should be moderate post US-China phase-I trade deal

Here’s why CLSA believes market expectations should be moderate post US-China phase-I trade deal

Till November, Income Tax Department issues tax refunds of Rs 1.57 lakh crore

Till November, Income Tax Department issues tax refunds of Rs 1.57 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV