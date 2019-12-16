Business
Bank of America makes foray into India's clean energy market
Updated : December 16, 2019 04:51 PM IST
The lenderhas extended a $50 million revolving credit facility to solar company, Fourth Partner Energy
The move is a part of BoA's ‘Environmental Business Initiative'
Fourth Partner Energy has distributed solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 200 MW across 23 states in India
