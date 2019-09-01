Business
Bangladesh signs deal with Reliance Power to buy electricity
Updated : September 01, 2019 08:08 PM IST
Bangladesh has signed an agreement to buy 718 megawatts of electricity from India's Reliance Power over the next 22 years.
Reliance plans to invest about $1 billion to set up a local plant by 2022 to provide the electricity. The plant will be built at Meghnaghat in Narayanganj, over 20 km (12.4 miles) southeast of the capital Dhaka.
Bangladesh's installed power capacity is more than 20,000 MW and the country aims to provide electricity to all of its more than 160 million people by 2020.
