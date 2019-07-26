#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Avaada Energy to implement 2 GW solar projects in 5 states

Updated : July 26, 2019 01:22 PM IST

The company has commissioned more than 1800 MW of renewable assets — solar and wind — to date.
The company said that the plants are being built for corporates who are looking to optimise their operating costs.
cnbc two logos
