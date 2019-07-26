Energy
Avaada Energy to implement 2 GW solar projects in 5 states
Updated : July 26, 2019 01:22 PM IST
The company has commissioned more than 1800 MW of renewable assets — solar and wind — to date.
The company said that the plants are being built for corporates who are looking to optimise their operating costs.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more