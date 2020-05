More sets of announcements were made by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the power sector which included the implementation of tariff policy and privatization of electricity distribution companies (discoms) in the Union Territories.

The tariff policy has been pending for over 2 years now will bring reforms like consumer rights, promotion of industries and sustainability of power sector. The discoms will be made accountable to consumers and pay penalty if it fails to provide its services to the consumers without a valid reason. The policy will also ensure that states reduce cross subsidy provided to industries in a phased manner. The tariff policy also has the provision to ensure that discoms make timely payment to power generating companies and subsidy for the consumer is provided through Direct Benefit Transfer only. The Tariff Policy will be taken for cabinet nod before it is implemented.

"I think it's one of the biggest reforms in the Power sector in the past few decades. It puts consumer at the centre. We're providing that 24/7 supply will have to be given. If there's any load-shedding without apt reason, the authority will have to pay consumers. We believe that consumers also have the right to fair tie-up & distribution companies do not have any right to burden the consumer with the burden of their inefficiencies. It's the responsibility of the distribution companies to reduce theft to increase their efficiency” said RK Singh, Minister for Power.

Privatization of discoms in the union territories will help bring in financial and technical efficiencies and also give states the confidence to avail the same benefits. The power ministry has floated a new electricity bill which will give states more power to allow private players to manage discoms in a particular area under franchisee or licensing method.

“Central Government has decided to privatize it's power departments and distribution companies which we believe is a welcome step. Among the union territories, Dadra Nagar Haveli has large industries and Chandigarh, Puducherry are sizeable too compared to other UTs. Hopefully, the successful privatization and other expected reforms - national tariff policy and distribution reform scheme will nudge states to privatize their discoms or give away distribution franchisees to improve their performances” said an industry source.