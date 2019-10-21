Asia poised to become dominant market for wind energy, says report
Updated : October 21, 2019 03:53 PM IST
Asia could grow its share of installed capacity for onshore wind energy from 230 Gigawatt (GW) in 2018 to over 2,600 GW by 2050, a new report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) said on Monday.
China would take the lead with 2,525 GW of installed onshore and offshore wind capacity by 2050 within Asia, followed by India (443 GW), Korea (78 GW) and South-East Asia (16 GW).
For offshore, Asia would cover more than 60 percent of global installations, followed by Europe (22 percent) and North America (16 percent).
