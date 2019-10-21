#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Indian market closed today due to Maharashtra polls
Asian share markets cautious, pound stumbles on Brexit drama
Oil prices dip on weak demand outlook, supply concerns
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Home Energy
Energy

Asia poised to become dominant market for wind energy, says report

Updated : October 21, 2019 03:53 PM IST

Asia could grow its share of installed capacity for onshore wind energy from 230 Gigawatt (GW) in 2018 to over 2,600 GW by 2050, a new report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) said on Monday.
China would take the lead with 2,525 GW of installed onshore and offshore wind capacity by 2050 within Asia, followed by India (443 GW), Korea (78 GW) and South-East Asia (16 GW).
For offshore, Asia would cover more than 60 percent of global installations, followed by Europe (22 percent) and North America (16 percent).
Asia poised to become dominant market for wind energy, says report
cnbc two logos
'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' claims No. 1 over 'Joker'

UP bypolls see over 28% voting till 1 pm; polling underway in Odisha’s Bijepur assembly byelections

Watch Young Turks Masterclass with Omidyar Network India and 1MG

