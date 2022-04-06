As renewable energy costs dip, usage steadily increases: IPCC report

The development of renewable capacity and scaling up of solutions have quickly resulted in the cost of renewable energy dropping considerably over the past years. As a result, the usage of renewable energy has steadily increased, according to a draft report by the UN climate panel.

The latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has highlighted how the average cost of renewable energy sources, like photovoltaic cells, onshore and offshore wind energy, concentrated solar power (CSP), and electric vehicle batteries have steadily decreased over the past years across the globe.

“In 2020, the levelised costs of energy (LCOE) of the four renewable energy technologies could compete with fossil fuels in many places,” stated the report.

However, the methodology of the report does not include the cost changes borne due to grid integration or climate impacts. Social and environmental factors can also cause the cost of energy sources to alter after deployment.

... But fossil fuel subsidies continue

While costs have come down dramatically, fossil fuel subsidies across the world still allow them to be on a par with renewables when it comes to costs.

In 2021, fossil fuel subsidies extended to $440 billion across the globe, according to data from the International Energy Agency (IEA). Subsidies for the fossil fuel industry are particularly harmful “because they distort markets, send the wrong price signals to users, widen fiscal deficits in developing economies, and discourage the adoption of cleaner renewable energies,” said the IEA.

Iran, China and India are the three biggest providers of subsidies on fossil fuels.

Despite this artificial parity, the usage of and deployment of renewable energy continues to grow at a steady pace. The use of photovoltaic cells and onshore and offshore wind energy has grown exponentially since 2000, while the use of concentrated solar power is steadily growing as well. The adoption of electric vehicles, a key measure to decarbonise the transport system, is also accelerating steadily.

