As fuel prices spiral, get petrol & diesel rates in your city via SMS; all details here

Based on crude prices in the international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rate, petrol and diesel prices in India are revised on a daily basis. Fuel costs also vary from one state to another as a result of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. The country’s top retailers revise fuel rates at 6 am every day, but individuals can now monitor prices on their mobile.
The country’s leading fuel supplier Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has introduced an SMS service by which users can receive information on the current prices of petrol and diesel on their phones through a text message. To monitor prices on their phone, the customer will have to send an SMS to the service number 9224992249.
What to SMS
To get the indicative prices of petrol and diesel, a customer will have to SMS "RSP <space> Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to the number mentioned above. For example, if you wish to know the current fuel rates in the national capital Delhi, send the text message RSP 102072 to 92249 92249. Here, 102072, is the dealer code assigned to New Delhi.
List of codes
For easy reference, IOCL has provided the dealer codes of 42 places in the country. Here’s a look at the list:
New Delhi: RSP 102072
Kolkata: RSP 119941
Mumbai: RSP 108412
Chennai: RSP 133593
Faridabad: RSP 102287
Noida: RSP 155444
Bangalore: RSP 118219
Bhubhaneswar: RSP 124305
Hyderabad: RSP 134483
Gurgaon: RSP 102082
Agartala: RSP 159850
Ambala: RSP 102049
Bhopal: RSP 169398
Chandigarh: RSP 102790
Gandhinagar: RSP 218671
Guwahati: RSP 159571
Imphal: RSP 159875
Jaipur: RSP 123143
Jullunder: RSP 108743
Lucknow: RSP 155054
Patna: RSP 166873
Port Blair: RSP 220191
Ranchi: RSP 166751
Shimla: RSP 109295
Trivandrum: RSP 124923
Daman: RSP 177747
Visakhapatnam: RSP 127290
Ghaziabad: RSP 154410
Aizwal: RSP 160181
Dehradun: RSP 161143
Gangtok: RSP 159289
Itanagar: RSP 160647
Jammu: RSP 108726
Kohima: RSP 160154
Panjim: RSP 125676
Pondicherry: RSP 135299
Raipur: RSP 169751
Shillong: RSP 159828
Srinagar: RSP 109536
Silvasa: RSP 112114
Vijayawada: RSP 127611
Leh: RSP 194259
Apart from these, individuals can check the dealer codes of petrol pumps which are displayed prominently at their premises.
According to the IOCL website, fuel price details sent on SMS are only indicative in nature for a particular location and the prices may vary from one outlet to another.
Fuel price trend
Fuel prices in India have been on the boil due to higher international crude prices in the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On April 5, state-run oil marketing companies hiked prices of petrol and diesel by 80 paise, making it the 13th such hike in the last 15 days. With April 5’s price hike, the total increase in petrol prices has been Rs 9.20 per litre in New Delhi. Prices were first revised on March 22 after an interval of over four months.
In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 104.61 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 95.87 per litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 119.67 per litre and diesel is Rs 103.92 per litre. The prices were increased in Mumbai by 85 paise.