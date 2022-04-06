As fuel prices spiral, get petrol & diesel rates in your city via SMS; all details here

Based on crude prices in the international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rate, petrol and diesel prices in India are revised on a daily basis. Fuel costs also vary from one state to another as a result of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. The country’s top retailers revise fuel rates at 6 am every day, but individuals can now monitor prices on their mobile.

The country’s leading fuel supplier Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has introduced an SMS service by which users can receive information on the current prices of petrol and diesel on their phones through a text message. To monitor prices on their phone, the customer will have to send an SMS to the service number 9224992249.

What to SMS

To get the indicative prices of petrol and diesel, a customer will have to SMS "RSP <space> Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to the number mentioned above. For example, if you wish to know the current fuel rates in the national capital Delhi, send the text message RSP 102072 to 92249 92249. Here, 102072, is the dealer code assigned to New Delhi.

List of codes

For easy reference, IOCL has provided the dealer codes of 42 places in the country. Here’s a look at the list:

New Delhi: RSP 102072

Kolkata: RSP 119941

Mumbai: RSP 108412

Chennai: RSP 133593

Faridabad: RSP 102287

Noida: RSP 155444

Bangalore: RSP 118219

Bhubhaneswar: RSP 124305

Hyderabad: RSP 134483

Gurgaon: RSP 102082

Agartala: RSP 159850

Ambala: RSP 102049

Bhopal: RSP 169398

Chandigarh: RSP 102790

Gandhinagar: RSP 218671

Guwahati: RSP 159571

Imphal: RSP 159875

Jaipur: RSP 123143

Jullunder: RSP 108743

Lucknow: RSP 155054

Patna: RSP 166873

Port Blair: RSP 220191

Ranchi: RSP 166751

Shimla: RSP 109295

Trivandrum: RSP 124923

Daman: RSP 177747

Visakhapatnam: RSP 127290

Ghaziabad: RSP 154410

Aizwal: RSP 160181

Dehradun: RSP 161143

Gangtok: RSP 159289

Itanagar: RSP 160647

Jammu: RSP 108726

Kohima: RSP 160154

Panjim: RSP 125676

Pondicherry: RSP 135299

Raipur: RSP 169751

Shillong: RSP 159828

Srinagar: RSP 109536

Silvasa: RSP 112114

Vijayawada: RSP 127611

Leh: RSP 194259

Apart from these, individuals can check the dealer codes of petrol pumps which are displayed prominently at their premises.

According to the IOCL website, fuel price details sent on SMS are only indicative in nature for a particular location and the prices may vary from one outlet to another.

Fuel price trend

Fuel prices in India have been on the boil due to higher international crude prices in the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On April 5, state-run oil marketing companies hiked prices of petrol and diesel by 80 paise, making it the 13th such hike in the last 15 days. With April 5’s price hike, the total increase in petrol prices has been Rs 9.20 per litre in New Delhi. Prices were first revised on March 22 after an interval of over four months.