Economy

Aramco, ADNOC India refinery estimated to cost $70 billion

Updated : November 28, 2019 08:06 AM IST

The cost of a giant oil and petrochemicals refinery project to be built jointly by Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) in India is expected to reach $70 billion.

A joint economic council between the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia reviewed the planned plant on Wednesday at a meeting on the sidelines of Saudi crown prince's visit to his Gulf ally.