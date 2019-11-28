#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
Aramco, ADNOC India refinery estimated to cost $70 billion

Updated : November 28, 2019 08:06 AM IST

The cost of a giant oil and petrochemicals refinery project to be built jointly by Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) in India is expected to reach $70 billion.
A joint economic council between the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia reviewed the planned plant on Wednesday at a meeting on the sidelines of Saudi crown prince's visit to his Gulf ally.
In September, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the refinery would cost more than the originally planned $45 billion.
