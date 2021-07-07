Amid rising mercury, India's power demand touches all-time high of 2 lakh MW

Delayed monsoon, followed by an increase in temperature in northern India and opening up of the economy post-second wave of coronavirus has led to the power demand in the country touching a new high of two lakh MW on Tuesday.

Earlier, the power demand in the country touched 1.97 lakh MW on Tuesday as against the actual peak demand of 1.99 lakh MW.

"Today, All India peak demand met touched the all-time highest level of 1,97,060 MW at 11:43 hrs. Looking forward to the demand touching 2,00,000 MW in the near future” tweeted Minister of Power, RK Singh.

https://twitter.com/RajKSinghIndia/status/1412411592222859271?s=20

"All Time Highest All India Demand of 1,97,060 MW observed at 11:43hrs today has been met. #MeetEnergyDemand," the Ministry of Power said in a tweet.

On June 30 this year, the peak power demand for a single day witnessed a growth of 16 percent at 1.91 lakh MW as against a high of 1.64 lakh MW in June 2020. In June 2019, India witnessed a peak power demand of 1.82 lakh MW.

"India is close to reaching the 200 GW demand. North is reeling under the hot weather, agri demand is up and economic activities are picking up as well. This July is different than other years with the demand cooling off this month after a peak summer season which lasts till mid-June. Had there been no COVID-19, India would have crossed 200 GW this summer,” said an analyst who tracks the power sector.

However, even with the rising power demand, the 3.83 lakh MW power generation capacity was only utilised at 53.37 percent in FY21.