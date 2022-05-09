All units of Mundra power plant to operate at full capacity for the next 6 months: Tata Power

Managing Director and CEO of Tata Power spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the Mundra power plant and coal business, in the backdrop of the company's recent quarterly earnings report.

Managing Director and CEO of Tata Power Praveer Sinha on Monday said there had been good developments regarding the Mundra power plant and all its units would operate at full capacity for the next months.

Last month, Maharashtra energy minister Dr Nitin Raut had said that issues at the 4,000 MW coal-based Mundra power plant had been resolved . The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government had agreed to Tata Power's tariff demands of Rs 5/unit.

“On Mundra, there has been very good development, you would have seen that government of India has given directions under Section 11, under which all the five units have to operate and supply to all the five procured states," Sinha told CNBC-TV18.

"We will be given the full pass-through of cost. So there would be hopefully, no under-recovery, and that means the full cost of coal, including the exchange rates and the operating parameters. A committee has been set up by the Ministry of Power, based on which we will get the full realisation and it will be cost-reflective. So I think that is a very good chance. This, of course, is for the next six months," he said, adding that for the next six months all units of the Mundra power plant should be operating at full capacity.

Sinha said for their coal business they already have a licence extension for the next 10 years with the option for further extension of another 10 years. "There is a huge coal demand globally and we expect that the coal prices will be in the range of 250 in the coming months. We do expect that the plant will make up for the lost production in the month of February and March because the flooding took place and because of climate change, there is a huge amount of rain and we could not produce normally. So going forward, we are expecting very good results from the coal mining business in this year.”

He said going forward, all five units will operate at 100 percent availability and they should be able to recover full costs for Mundra.

Tata Power reported an over 31 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 632.37 crore in the March 2022 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. Its consolidated net profit was Rs 481.21 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a statement. Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) before Exceptional Items was up by 76 percent year-on-year at Rs 775 crore in the March quarter, the company said in the statement.

The consolidated revenue surged 16 percent to Rs 12,085 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 10,379 crore a year ago. In 2021-22, the consolidated net profit rose to Rs 2,155.61 crore from Rs 1,438.65 crore in the preceding fiscal.

The company stated that the FY22 consolidated PAT before exceptional items was up by 61 percent year-on-year at Rs 2,298 crore compared to Rs 1,424 crore in FY21. The consolidated revenue increased 28 percent to Rs 42,576 crore in FY22 from Rs 33,239 crore in the previous financial year.

The Board has also recommended a dividend of Rs 1.75 per equity share of Re 1 each to the shareholders for the year ended March 31, 2022. The dividend recommended by the Board is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 103rd annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on July 7, 2022.

