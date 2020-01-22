#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Energy
Business

All-in-One: Reliance Industries is India's answer to Exxon, AT&T, Amazon

Updated : January 22, 2020 09:26 AM IST

With activities spanning oil and gas, telecoms, retail media and fintech, Reliance is one of the most diversified conglomerates in India if not the world.
Reliance has been unique in terms of entering new business areas and managing to achieve what the incumbent players and investors would never have thought possible.
All-in-One: Reliance Industries is India's answer to Exxon, AT&T, Amazon
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Direct tax collection falls 6.1% to Rs 7. 26 lakh crore

Direct tax collection falls 6.1% to Rs 7. 26 lakh crore

Investment firm PAG plans to invest $1 billion in India

Investment firm PAG plans to invest $1 billion in India

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV