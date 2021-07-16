All Gujarat discoms, one from Haryana top integrated ratings; AT&C losses marginally improve

All four Gujarat state power discoms and one from Haryana (Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam) grabbed the top positions with A+ ratings in the 9th integrated rating and ranking report on the performance of the state power distribution companies. The key findings of the report also show marginal improvement in electricity supply losses which stood at 21.16 percent in FY20 as compared to 21.85 percent in FY19.

As many as 15 discoms achieved more than 10 percent reduction in electricity supply losses but 11 discoms’ had more than 10 percent deterioration on supply loss parameter. The discoms which saw deterioration in electricity supply losses includes Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL), Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd (KSEBL), Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company (TSSPDCL), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL), Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSNPDCL), Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd (JBVNL), South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (SBPDCL).

“Indian Power sector will beneﬁt from a fair and accurate assessment of the true position of the distribution sector which in turn will help in assessing and improving its performance. This will also assist State Governments, lending institutions and other stakeholders to take important decisions” said RK Singh Minister for Power and New & Renewable energy at the release of the 9th integrated rating report of the discoms.

The aggregate losses of discoms reduced to Rs 38,000 cr in FY20 from Rs 61,000 crore in FY19 on account of average cost of electricity supply and revenue realisation, the gap has narrowed from 52 paise per unit in FY19 to 32 paise per unit in FY20.

34 discoms have shown slight improvement in billing with average billing at 85.4 percent in FY20 as against 83.8 percent in the previous year. As many as 8 discoms have reported more than 90 percent billing efficiency. Similarly, average collection efficiency has improved to 92 percent and 11 discoms reported more than 97 percent efficiency in collection.

The integrated rating of state distribution utilities has been mandated by Ministry of Power to PFC since FY12 and ICRA and CARE are the assigned credit rating agencies for integrated rating, The rating is evaluated on the performance of discoms on Operational, Financial & Reform parameters.