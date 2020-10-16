Energy After petrol, diesel demand returns to pre-COVID-19 levels Updated : October 16, 2020 04:42 PM IST Petrol, which had returned to pre-COVID levels last month, posted a 1.5 percent rise in sales to 982,000 tonne in the first half of October. India witnessed unprecedented demand destruction after a nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) sales continue to be way below normal as airlines are yet to resume full services. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.