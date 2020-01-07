#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Adani, NTPC sought extension of deadlines to curb coal plant emissions, documents show

Updated : January 07, 2020 04:20 PM IST

Thermal power companies account for some 80 percent of India’s industrial emissions of gases linked to lung diseases, acid rain and smog.
India already extended its original December 2017 deadline for utilities to meet tighter new emissions standards, after extensive lobbying by the coal-fired power industry.
Adani, NTPC sought extension of deadlines to curb coal plant emissions, documents show
cnbc two logos
