Adani, NTPC sought extension of deadlines to curb coal plant emissions, documents show
Updated : January 07, 2020 04:20 PM IST
Thermal power companies account for some 80 percent of India’s industrial emissions of gases linked to lung diseases, acid rain and smog.
India already extended its original December 2017 deadline for utilities to meet tighter new emissions standards, after extensive lobbying by the coal-fired power industry.
