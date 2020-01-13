Australia bushfires: Greta Thunberg asks Siemens to review Adani's coal project
Updated : January 13, 2020 06:18 AM IST
Activists across the world have already started protests against the facility, which once fully operational, is set to become one of the largest coal mining facility on the planet.
The massive coal mine in Queensland state has been a controversial topic, with the project expected to produce 2.3 billion tonne of low-quality coal.
Concerns have also been raised against the large scale water consumption, approximately 12 billion liters of water annually, to burn coal, in turn leading to both water scarcity and emissions.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more