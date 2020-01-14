Business
Adani Group looking to acquire Reliance Power’s subsidiary, says report
Updated : January 14, 2020 11:47 AM IST
The report said that Adani has been procuring power from the market at Rs 3.50-4 per unit while VIPL was charging it Rs 4.38 per unit.
The report added that “any potential acquisition will be guided by Adani Electricity’s internal target of reducing the average cost of power to about Rs 4/unit.”
